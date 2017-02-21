UT Martin will participate in the “Call me MiSTER” program benefitting future elementary and middle school teachers this fall.

“Call me MiSTER” seeks to help future teachers from under-served, socioeconomically disadvantaged communities where education is not a given.

Applicants for this program have to be Tennessee residents with an ACT score of at least 21, and must be accepted into UT Martin.

“Call me MiSTER” participants must maintain a 2.75 GPA throughout their college career, and have to teach a year in a Tennessee public school for every year of assistance received by this program.

This program is currently taking applications and MiSTER stands for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models.