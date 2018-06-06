UT Martin first baseman Ethan Whitley has been named a 2018 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American.

The 2018 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s list includes 122 college freshmen selected for the honor.

In all, seven OVC players received the honor while Whitley was just one of nine first basemen tabbed to the class.

Whitley joins Connor Aube (2017), Ben Upton (2014), Phil Sorensen (2011) and Wes Patterson (2008) as the only Freshman All-American recipients in program history.

This award marks the second postseason accolade for Whitley, who was named to the OVC All-Freshman team last month.

The Mason, Tennessee native is coming off of an impressive 2018 campaign as he started every game at first base while sporting a .267 overall batting average and tallied team-highs of nine home runs and 32 RBIs for head coach Ryan Jenkins.

Whitley’s nine homers led all OVC rookies and ranked second in program history by a freshman. He put up 16 multi-hit contests and tied for the most single-game RBIs by any UTM player in 2018 when he drove in five runs against eventual OVC Tournament champion Morehead State on April 6. He also became the first UTM freshman to record a multi-home run game when he belted a pair of dingers against Union on April 17.

Whitley proved his worth in the field as well as he sported a .989 fielding percentage and made only four errors on 373 chances. He was errorless in the first 23 contests of the season while leading the Skyhawks with 342 putouts to go along with 27 assists.