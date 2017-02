You can take that special someone to the Valentine’s Sweetheart Dance tonight from 6:30 until 9:30 at the Gateway Center in Martin.

The dance is fifteen dollars and a light supper will be served for all eventgoers.

Larry Morgan of Martin will perform a variety of music including country songs at the dance, and there’s a limited number of only 100 tickets that will be sold.

The dance begins at 6:30 and will run until 9:30 at the Gateway Center on North Lindell Street in Martin.