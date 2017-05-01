Five people, which includes four Dresden High School students, have been identified as the ones responsible for vandalism at the school football field.

Weakley County Sheriff’s reports said on Friday night, the three juveniles and two adults took a golf cart from the Dresden field house and drove circles on the football field.

The golf cart was then run into a creek full of water and destroyed.

The report said the doors to the field house were also rammed by the cart causing damage.

The value of the total damage was set at $3,000.

Investigator Marty Plunk obtained confessions from three of those involved, and officials at the school have decided to handle the incident in house based on school policies.

Due to no charges issued by the Sheriff’s Department, the names of those involved have not been released.