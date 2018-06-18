Union City police are still seeking the identity of a person who caused damage at Walgreens, at 700 East Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said an employee discovered an east side pharmacy window was broken on Sunday morning.

A surveillance camera showed an unknown individual trying to break out the window with a bat or metal object around 1:30 in the morning.

Police said the double pane, thick glass did not allow the subject to enter the building for an apparent burglary attempt.

The report said the damage from the glass breakage was listed at $2,000.