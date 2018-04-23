A candidate for Sheriff in Fulton County is offering a reward for information concerning a damaged campaign sign.

David Thomas posted a $100 reward offer for information regarding vandalism to a sign placed in Hickman, near the Courthouse.

Thomas said this was his first big campaign sign stolen or damaged, but added that 12 of his smaller signs have been stolen.

Thomas said he received permission from landowners to place all of his campaign signs, and reminded everyone that destruction, vandalism or theft of a sign is against the law.