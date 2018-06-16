Make that four SEC schools who want Ty Simpson in their program.

Simpson tweeted Friday night that the Vanderbilt Commodores extended an offer to the incoming Westview Chargers freshmen quarterback.

Vanderbilt joins Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Tennessee in the SEC, and the Michigan Wolverines in the Big 10 in offering for Simpson.

Simpson’s arm and abilities have been gaining the attention of college football coaches around the country even before he takes his first snaps in high school action.

Fans and scouts will get to see Simpson’s high school debut August 16 when the Chargers host the Dresden Lions at UT Martin’s Hardy Graham Stadium.

Simpson is the son of UTM football coach Jason Simpson.