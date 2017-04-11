Among the top ten colleges in Tennessee, Vanderbilt University has been named the state’s best value for a college education while UT Martin is ranked 8th on the list of ten schools.

The study was conducted by financial technology company Smart Asset which looked at scholarships provided, starting salary for graduating students, tuition, living cost and retention rates.

Tennessee Tech is second, and Christian Brothers is third. Tennssee was ranked 4th. University of Memphis is 5th

Trevecca was 6th

Tennessee State 7th

UT Martin is 8th

Carson Newman University was 9th followed by MTSU.