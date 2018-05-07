Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder says his inmate population at the jail is at a big number at this time.

Speaking with members of the Obion County Budget Committee on Monday, the Sheriff gave a report of those being incarcerated.

During his budget presentation, Vastbinder was also critical about a state increase in the salary for the sheriff’s position, while working staff members lag behind in pay.

During the meeting, Sheriff Vastbinder also discussed budget items for the jail, court security and the drug fund.