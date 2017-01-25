A Weakley County automobile chase where a vehicle struck multiple police cars led to the arrest of a pair of men.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a red Chevy Malibu on Boydsville Road near Dresden last week that was carrying John Elkins of Martin, who had several warrants for his arrest, including a felony violation of probation from circuit court.

Investigator Eric Smith attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Palmersville Highway 89, when the driver Billy Ray McDaniel of Sharon, parked the car in the roadway.

Weakley County Deputy Mark Black says he believes Elkins put a small amount of meth in his mouth before McDaniel drove the car toward Deputy Black.

McDaniel then hit Investigator Smith’s automobile as he intervened in the situation before driving very reckless on Palmersville Highway 89, until the vehicle was blocked in by deputies on Pleasant Hill Road in Dresden.

After which McDaniel continued to strike the patrol cars of Police Captain Terry McDade and Investigator Smith once again, before Elkins ran out of the car into a nearby field and resisted arrest before being apprehended.

Billy Ray McDaniel faces three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three additional felony counts of reckless endangerment with a vehicle, while John Elkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are in Weakley County General Sessions Court today.