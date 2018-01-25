A recent string of related robberies at Verizon stores has 7 law enforcement agencies working to find the suspects.

According to Dresden Police Investigator Jordan Rickman, the robbery in Dresden resulted in damages and stolen property of approximately 10,000 dollars.

Investigator Rickman says the robberies have taken place from Eddyville to Trenton.

The suspects are described as two black males who were photographed by security cameras believed to be driving a white, four door sedan.

Anyone with any information should contact local police.