In honor of those who have served the nation in uniform, several events and activities are planned locally.

A Veterans Day Ceremony and Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Pinning will take place this afternoon on the campus of UT-Martin.

The event will be held at Watkins Auditorium, and will include the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin for active duty service men and women, who served from November 1st of 1955 thru May 15th of 1975.

On Saturday, the Veterans Day Parade will take place in Martin, with staging to begin at 9:00.

Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at Festival Park in downtown Martin.

Also on Saturday, Discovery Park of America will be honoring veterans with a free day in the park.

All service members and their dependent family members will receive free admission, with a special Family Education Series presented on Tennessee war hero Sergeant Alvin York.