A large crowd of area citizens and past military members were in Fulton on Thursday, to observe the dedication of a new veterans monument.

The granite monument, located at Pontotac Park, honors those who served, and paid the ultimate sacrifice, in World War I and II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.

During the ceremony, Commander Don Robertson, of the Marshall Alexander American Legion Post 72, told those in attendance of the sacrifice paid over the years by American soldiers.

Post 72 Auxiliary President Deborah Jackson, performed a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action ceremony as part of the dedication.

The event also included a flag folding ceremony by the Patriot Guard Riders, along with the 21-gun Salute and flag raising ceremony by Post 26 of Mayfield.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)