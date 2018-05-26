Weakley County Veterans will be recognized this Monday morning at 11 with a special Memorial Day ceremony on the courthouse lawn in Dresden. Veterans from all wars and conflicts who served from Weakley County will have their names read during the ceremony hosted by the Weakley County Veterans Affairs office.

A six gun salute and Taps will be played at the conclusion of the ceremony which is open to the public. The song “Taps” was used to signal “lights out” for soldiers to go to sleep.

