A long serving elected official at the Obion County Courthouse will bring her public service career to an end this year.

Vicky Long, who is the counties Register of Deeds, told Thunderbolt News about a decision she has made.

Ms. Long first had the opportunity to work in the Register of Deeds office when she was a Senior in high school, and remained part of the staff until winning election for the Register position in 1986.

She said she was grateful to the citizens of Obion County for their support, and added that there will be plenty to do when her retirement begins.

When Ms. Long leaves office at the end of August, she will have completed 32 years in the position.