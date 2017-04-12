A major enhancement is coming to War Memorial Stadium in Union City.

Director of School’s Gary Houston told Thunderbolt News that a new video scoreboard will be in place when the Union City football season begins in August.

Specifications indicated the video display on the scoreboard would be almost 20-feet wide by 11-feet tall.

Mr. Houston said the scoreboard was ordered Monday, and will be installed and operational for the Golden Tornadoes opening game against Kentucky football powerhouse Mayfield.

New restroom facilities are also being added at the stadium.