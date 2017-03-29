Today marks the public recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day for American men who fought the war in Southeast Asia from the 1960’s until the early 1970’s.

In 2012, President Barack Obama declared March 29th as the official day of acknowledgement and remembrance for Vietnam veterans.

Last week, Vietnam veterans Led Sims, Johnny Sams, and Jim Phelps were on Good Times in The Morning on WCMT to talk about the holiday and the war.

Mr. Sams says he’s thankful for Vietnam Veterans Day and its positive impact.

Military officials and civilians alike will unite with parades and ceremonies today in commemoration of the sacrifice made by Vietnam veterans.