There is a new sport coming to Weakley County, but only to Westview, as the Chargers have made a girls volleyball team to be held in their new alternate gymnasium.

The new volleyball season will be underway in August, but this year the team will just be focusing on getting the team going, with JV games set for this season. Excitement has already picked up within the school as around 40 girls were at tryouts for only 15 available spots.

Westview and first year head coach Lauren Freeman are expected to be competing in District 13A and Region 7A starting in 2019.