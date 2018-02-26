The No. 16 Vols (21-7, 11-5 SEC) are coming off a pair of wins last week over Florida and Ole Miss as they look to take on Mississippi State (21-8, 9-7 SEC) on Tuesday.

In the Vols last meeting with Mississippi State poor free-throw shooting and a sluggish second half ended the Vols’ four-game winning streak with a 64-59 victory on Feb. 4, 2017, at Humphrey Coliseum. The Vols, who shot a season-worst 45.5 percent (10-of-22) from the foul line had difficulty weathering Mississippi State’s second half runs. Chipping away at the deficit, Mississippi State got to within single digits with 11:26 to play a pair of free throws was hit by Schnider Herard. Tennessee answered with Grant Williams on a jumper followed by two free throws from Jordan Bowden, but the Bulldogs countered with a 12-1 run that tied the score at 51-51 with 6:10 on the clock. Over a minute later, Jordan Bone broke the deadlock on a drive to the basket, but Mississippi State knocked down threes on its next two possessions to take a 57-53 lead it would never surrender.

The Vols are rated No. 12 in the NCAA RPI. MSU is No. 62. A win on Tuesday would give the Vols 12 SEC victories for the first time since 2007-08 season. Tennessee was predicted to finish 13th in the 2018 SEC race by an SEC and national media voting panel. The Vols have outperformed their preseason SEC projection every season under head coach Rick Barnes. Respected statistical analyst Ken Pomeroy of KenPom.com rates Tennessee fourth in the nation in defensive efficiency, which is the number of points allowed per 100 possessions. With 21 triumphs thus far, Tennessee has well exceeded last season’s total of 16 wins, and the Vols still have two regular-season games remaining. Tennessee has logged its 26th all-time 20-win season and its first since 2013-14, when the Vols finished with 24 victories and advanced to their seventh Sweet Sixteen.

Tennessee could boast three players with 50 or more made 3-pointers for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. Lamonté Turner already has 55 made triples, while Admiral Schofield has 48, and Jordan Bowden has 47. In 1999-2000, the three Vols who accomplished that feat were: Tony Harris with 73, Jon Higgins with 53 and Vincent Yarbrough with 53. That 1999-2000 squad finished with a 26-7 (12-4 SEC) record, won a share of the SEC regular-season championship and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to North Carolina in Austin, Texas.

The Vols will face off against Mississippi State in Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday with airtime at 5:30 on Star 95.1.

After Saturday’s showdown, the Vols return home for their regular-season finale and senior night in a rematch against Georgia on March 3 at 6 p.m.