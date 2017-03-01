WE Care Ministries begins the month of March with special sales for a variety of items at its Wacky Wednesday event.

Outside sales at the thrift store begin at 8:30, while patrons can take advantage of inside sales from 9:30 until 3:30 this afternoon.

Books, clothing, and food are just a few of the items available at today’s sale on North Lindell in Martin.

All donations and sales at the thrift store benefit Weakley Countians who are in need.

In other news, WE Care Ministries is open Saturday from 9:30 until noon and is also accepts donations that day.