Sheriff’s officers say they’re still looking for a man with ties to Weakley County who’s believed to be hiding from law officers for several days now.

Thirty-nine year old Darren Walton has been sought by authorities and may still be hiding in the woods somewhere in the area in North Weakley County.

Walton has eluded officers and he’s believed to have broken into several homes and also taken two vehicles before abandoning them. Investigator Marty Plunk says Darren Walton was last seen wearing jeans and a t shirt and is about 6 feet tall and has short brown hair. If you come across Walton you’re urged to call 9 1 1