A man wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Lake County was arrested in Union City.

Union City police reports said officers took 35 year old Roy Jerome Young, of North Third Street, into custody on an active warrant.

Young was charged with especially aggravated robbery following a June 12th incident in Tiptonville.

The warrant stated that Young was an accomplice to a robbery at James Cove Oakhaven Apartments, in which James Matthews was robbed and shot numerous times which caused great bodily harm.

The warrant stated that Matthews was shot during the robbery, because of Young advising his accomplice to fire the shots.