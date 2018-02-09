A wanted Paducah man was arrested after trying to disguise himself in a woman’s wig.

Sheriff’s reports said 38 year old Ian Hunter was wanted on charges in both McCracken and Marshall County.

Early Friday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Friendship Road and Woodview Drive, and saw Hunter in the back seat.

He was wearing a blonde woman’s wig in an attempt to disguise himself, and provided the identification of another person.

Hunter was taken into custody and charged with a Probation and Parole warrant, along with new charges of theft of identity of another person without consent and resisting arrest.