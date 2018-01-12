A man wanted on multiple charges in Obion County, has been taken into custody.

Obion County Chief Deputy Kent Treece said 34 year old David Curtis Madding, of Union City, was arrested Friday at around 12:30 on Highway 22.

Treece said Madding was observed as a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

He reportedly scuffled with officers during his arrest, but was transported to the Obion County Jail.

He was wanted on warrants for domestic assault, theft of property, theft of property over $1,000, aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Treece said additional charges may be pending on Madding, who is also suspected of stealing a truck in Hickman this week.