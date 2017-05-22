A man wanted on outstanding warrants in three West Tennessee counties has been apprehended.

Reports said 39 year old Darren Ray Walton was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies in Dickson County on Friday night.

Walton was the subject of a vehicle pursuit by officers, who were forced to use their Tazers to place him into custody.

Walton was wanted on numerous charges in Dickson, Montgomery and Weakley County.

He had six warrants on file in Weakley County for charges of theft, evading arrest and criminal impersonation.