Time is running out to donate a coat to the Thunderbolt Broadcasting “Warm Hearts Coat Drive” for Country 104.9 KYTN and 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

All new and used coats are taken to Town and Country Dry Cleaners in Union City, then dispersed to Helping Hand Ministry.

Your donation could help keep an adult, or child, warm for the upcoming winter season.

Coats can be dropped off at the Union City radio studios at 223 Westgate Drive from 8:00 until 5:00 on Monday thru Friday.