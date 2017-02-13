Hickman police have obtained an arrest warrant in connection with a home burglary at 1101 Walker Street.

Police Chief Tony Grogan said charges of second degree burglary, and second degree criminal mischief, have been issued against 52 year old Timothy John Yandal, of Hickman.

Grogan said the charges stem from the home invasion burglary that occurred on the night of January 30th.

Police reports said at the time of the crime, the homeowner, Lamont Smith, was hospitalized, but his two sons, ages 16 and 17, were inside the residence.

After hearing a door kicked open, the two teenagers told police they observed Yandal holding electronic equipment and games.

Police reports said Yandal, and a second man that could not be identified, then ran from the residence.

Chief Grogan said the intended items of the theft were dropped at the scene.