With the Kenn-Tenn area receiving large amounts of precipitation, many farmers are worried that planting season may be pushed back.

Weakley County Farm Bureau President Ben Moore says some farmers begin planting in mid-March. However, more rain could delay planting season.

Mr. Moore says all of the precipitation isn’t necessarily a negative thing for agriculture in Weakley County.

With Spring planting season around the corner, Mr. Moore asks motorist in Weakley county to be considerate while farmers are moving equipment on rural roads.