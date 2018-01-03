Students in the South Fulton School System got an extra day added to their Christmas vacation today, due to a water line break.

South Fulton Mayor David Lamb spoke with Thunderbolt News about the school closing issue.

Mayor Lamb said crews began working at the water line site this morning, with hopes of having the line repaired sometime today.

The Mayor also said during the repair process, adjourning residents could possibly have low water pressure until the water line is repaired back to normal.