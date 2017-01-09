Police, fire and other emergency personnel were called to the scene of a child who had fallen into a pond on Saturday.

Union City police reports said the call was received just after 2:00 to a location on West Main Street, where a 12 year old boy had fallen through the ice on a day that had wind chills near zero.

Union City Fire Chief Kelly Edmison said his crew learned that the accident occurred, when the boy was looking for evidence concerning stolen decoys.

Chief Edmison then described the rescue effort to get the child back to land.

Temperatures at the time of the rescue were still in the low 20’s, with wind chills in the single digits.

The child and Lt. Hopper were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for observation following the rescue.