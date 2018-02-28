KY Highway Water Over Road Report (D1) at 5:20 p.m. 2/28/2018
Fulton County
KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 5 to 9mm- signs posted
KY 1129 is CLOSED at 2 to4mm South of KY 94- signs posted
KY 2140 Is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm between KY 1129 and KY 94- signs posted
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)
Graves County
KY 80 West has High Water signs posted at the 9.6mm
KY 97 has High Water signs posted at the 15.8mm
US 45 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line
KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm
KY 348 is CLOSED between KY 450/Oaks Rd and the Graves-McCracken Line
KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 5 to 7 mm- Signs Posted
KY 849 is CLOSED at 2.3mm just East of Lowes due to a floodwater damage at a bridge end
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted