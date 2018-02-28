KY Highway Water Over Road Report (D1) at 5:20 p.m. 2/28/2018

Fulton County

KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 5 to 9mm- signs posted

KY 1129 is CLOSED at 2 to4mm South of KY 94- signs posted

KY 2140 Is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm between KY 1129 and KY 94- signs posted

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)

Graves County

KY 80 West has High Water signs posted at the 9.6mm

KY 97 has High Water signs posted at the 15.8mm

US 45 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line

KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm

KY 348 is CLOSED between KY 450/Oaks Rd and the Graves-McCracken Line

KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 5 to 7 mm- Signs Posted

KY 849 is CLOSED at 2.3mm just East of Lowes due to a floodwater damage at a bridge end

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted