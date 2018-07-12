The second annual WAVE River Counties Ag Day in Western Kentucky will take place next week.

A group of farmers, business people, elected officials and educational institutions from Hickman, Ballard, Fulton and Carlisle County organized the event last year, which drew around 400 people to Wickliffe.

This year, the Ag Day will take place on July 19th at the fairgrounds in Bardwell.

Planned for the event is more than 60 exhibitors, along with presentations on ATV, grain bin and lawnmower safety, a petting zoo and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s mobile classroom.

The Ag Day will begin at 7:30 with an awards presentation and speakers, that includes state Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and Dr. Tony Brannon, who is the dean of the Murray State Hutson School of Agriculture.

