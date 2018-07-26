We Care Ministries needs your donations to help others.

When you donate locally, you’re helping people you see around you every day. Your donations and dollars spent in the We Care Thrift Store help assist residents in Weakley County.

Donations dropped off at We Care are used to support Weakley County and the needs withing the county.

Your household items become peas, corn, cereal, water and utility assistance, rental assistance, eye and dental care, school supplies for children, and other assistance programs of the ministry.

Everyone can shop on the following days: Wacky Wednesday – First Wednesday of the month 9:30 – 3:30 inside . (No assistance, office closed), Saturday morning 9:30 to noon, and second Monday night of every month 5:00 to 6:30.

Coming Events: Distribution fo school supplies will be July 30th and August 2nd. Be sure to register at We Care for school supplies. Eye and dental applications will begin on Thursday, August 9th. Proof of address and social security card of adults 18 and over are required for both programs. No food assistance on July 30th and August 2nd due to back to school program. No food assistance on August 1st due to Wacky Wednesday.

Special: Funds are available for a limited timefor individuals over the age of 70 with utility or rent. These funds are available even if you owe previous hours for assistance.

Second Sunday Service: August 12th at 3:00 at We Care. A meal will be provided after the service.

Food Bank needs: Vienna sausage, canned potatoes, mixed vegetables, carrots, popcorn, saltine crackers, pop tarts, and cereal bars.

Back to School needs: school supplies, back-packs, and polo shirts.

Thrift Store needs: Beds, good mattress and box springs set, bed frames, chest of drawers, dressers, bedding, (sheets-king, queen, and full), gently-used household items, kitchen and cooking items, refrigerators, stoves, washing machines and dryers (in working condition), good usable furniture, chest of drawers, microwaves, sets of dishes, vacuums, bath towels, wash cloths, American flags, reusable plastic bags, VCRs and DVD players. NO built-in appliances, sofa beds, and please no computer towers, printers, and home-recorded VCR tapes. We Care does not accept monitors and laptops.

Clothing Store needs: Men’s and women’s plus-sizes, children’s clothing, shoes (all sizes, especially children’s), jeans, shirts, children sizes 0-24 months, men’s jeans, coats for all ages, and new underclothing all sizes.

Miscellaneous: Books (Christian fiction and non-fiction, romance, and mystery), bibles for children and adults, western books, and children’s books.

Donation hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 7:30 -4:00, Saturday 7:30-noon.

Hours of assistance: Monday and Thursday 9:30-11:30, Wednesday 9:00-10:30 (no assistance on Wack Wednesday)

For more information, call We Care Ministries at 731-587-6257.

