We Care Ministries is asking local residents to help with filling needs at the Food Bank, Thrift Store and Clothing Store.

Food including canned potatoes, mixed vegetables, carrots, popcorn, saltine crackers, pop tarts and cereals are among those food items needed to fill the shelves in the Food Bank.

We Care is requesting school items including back packs and polo shirts as well as school supplies to help children this fall.

The Clothing Store is in need of men and women’s plus sizes along with children’s clothing, shoes for children, and jeans. Also new underwear is needed for men, women and children.

We Care is open 7:30 til 4 Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and Saturday 7:30 til noon at 530 North Lindell Street, Martin.

Assistance is provided Monday and Thursday from 9:30 til 11:30 and Wednesday from 9 til10:30 however there is no assistance provided on the first Wednesday of the month