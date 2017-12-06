If you’re looking for a big bargain you can shop at the We Care Store On North Lindell in Martin. Today marks their last “Wacky Wednesday” sale of the year to help move merchandise out to make room for their Christmas Store.

Director Betty Baker says the sale is designed to make room for Christmas toys that will be given to less fortunate children during the holidays.

We Care Ministries will stop taking donations in two weeks which means they are unable to accept gifts of clothing and other items because the store will be closed.

We Care Ministries provides donated toys to children who would otherwise receive nothing for Christmas.