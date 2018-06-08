A Weakley County candidate forum and fundraiser for the Latham/Dukedom Fire Department will be June 23 at the fire department.

The forum and fundraiser will be from 5:00 until 7:00.

So far, those participating in the candidate forum are: Deane Arganbright, Jake Bynum, Bobby Dunlap, Marci Floyd, Andy Holt, Kim Hughey, April Wright Jones, David Moore, Jason Plunk, and Charles Ross.

Residents are asked to submit questions for the candidates by dropping them off at the fire department or emailing Tony Crabtree at crabtree-2015-at-gmail-dot-com.

The deadline to submit questions is next Friday, June 15.

Proceeds from the straw poll, cake auction, and live auction will go for new equipment for the fire department.