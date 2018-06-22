A Weakley County candidate forum will be held Saturday night to help raise funds for the Latham-Dukedom Fire Department.

Candidates participating in the forum are: 76th District State Representative candidates Deane Arganbright and Andy Holt, County Mayor candidates Jake Bynum and Jason Plunk, County Commissioner candidates James Bynum, Dennis Doster, and Bobby Dunlap, Trustee candidate Marci Floyd, County Clerk candidate Kim Hughey, Register of Deeds candidate April Wright Jones, Circuit Court Clerk candidate Jennifer Killebrew, Weakley County Sheriff candidates David Moore and Mike Wilson, and Road Supervisor candidate Charles Ross.

Candidates will have five minutes each to answer submitted questions.

The forum and fundraiser is tomorrow night from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Latham-Dukedom Fire Department.

A straw poll fund raiser, plate dinner, and cake auction will go towards helping buy new equipment for the fire department.