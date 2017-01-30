Numerous resolutions sponsored by commissioners and various committees are on the agenda at the Weakley County Commission meeting Tuesday night at 5:30 at the Courthouse in Dresden.

One of the resolutions is from Madison County and requests that the future Tennessee Bureau of Investigation facilities in Jackson will be named after De’Greaun Frazier, a TBI agent who was killed in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Weakley County resident Jay Yeargin is scheduled to replace Gary Hall for a term on the Weakley County Extension Committee, which will last 2 years.

In other news, notaries are also slated to be quickly elected by commissioners tomorrow evening.

This meeting is open to the public and will take place at 5:30 tomorrow night in Dresden at the Weakley County Courthouse.