If Governor Bill Haslam’s gas tax proposal is approved, it would add a sizable amount to the Weakley County Highway Department’s budget.

County Mayor Jake Bynum told Thunderbolt Radio what the extra money from a gas tax would do for the county.

Meanwhile, an application to submit a USDA Rural Business Development grant was unanimously by the Weakley County Commission at their meeting last night in Dresden.

The grant would purchase a brown sign to mark a state landmark for the Ned Ray McWherter Weakley County Library in Dresden.

The commission approved Allison Whitledge to remain county attorney, and Jay Yeargin was named the newest member of the Weakley County Extension Committee.

A resolution from Madison County to name the future Tennessee Bureau of Investigation facilities in Jackson after slain TBI agent De’Greaun Frazier was also approved by the county commission.

The next Weakley County Commission meeting will be March 20th.