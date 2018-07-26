The Weakley County Commission meets this afternoon in its monthly meeting.

On the agenda is the elections and appointments to various county committees and positions.

The commission will also several resolutions including approving an intergovernmental agreement for the Dong-A-USA project between the City of Martin, Martin Industrial Board, Weakley County Industrial Board, and Weakley County.

Prior the full county commission meeting, the county’s Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee will meet at 4:30, followed by the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee at 5:00.

All three meetings will take place in the county commission court room at the Weakley County Courthouse.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...