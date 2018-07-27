The Weakley County Commission officially passed the 2019-20 fiscal year budget Thursday night.
The $57 million budget includes the new tax rate of 1.97%.
The commission also recognized longtime commissioner Earl Wright, who was serving in his final commission meeting.
County Mayor Jake Bynum said Wright was the longest consecutive-serving county commissioner in the history of Weakley County, having served on the commission for over 40 years.
A reception to honor Earl Wright will be held at a later date.
Mayor Bynum also announced that the swearing-in ceremony for county officials will be August 30th at the courthouse.