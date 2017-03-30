Local residents interested in high speed internet can come to the Weakley County Community Fiber Forum this evening at 6 at the Courthouse in Dresden.

Fiber internet availability and the speed of the new online services will be discussed at this meeting, where any question on the subject should be answered.

This event also serves as input from the community for the beginning of a fiber internet network in Weakley County.

