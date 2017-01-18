Weakley County residents will be happy to know Courthouse renovations in Dresden are nearly complete.

Mayor Jake Bynum says the courtroom is finished and Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew will move back into her office this week since her facilities are ready to be used again.

The exterior work on the building still has a little bit of work, but it will soon be completed.

Meanwhile, all hallways have been painted and the air conditioning units have been also been repaired.

The entire courthouse building is scheduled to be pressure washed when it warms up in the spring.

In other news, there’s a possibility that future Weakley County Commission meetings will be held in the courtroom.