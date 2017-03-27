At its reorganization meeting Saturday in Dresden, the Weakley County Democratic Party elected officers and nominated two new individuals to serve on the county Election Commission.

Amy Lewellen and April Lieberman, both of Dresden, are expected to represent the Democratic Party on the Weakley County Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Deane Arganbright was elected Chairperson, Caroline Ideus is 1st Vice Chairperson, 2nd Vice Chairperson is Amy Lewellen, Brittany Sensing is Secretary, and Tommy Thomas was elected Treasurer.

In other news, the Weakley County Democratic Party elected 29 members to the county Democratic Executive Committee from different districts at the Courthouse in Dresden Saturday.

The Weakley County Democratic Party also established four working committees in Communications, Voter Registration, Voter Outreach, and Fundraising.