The Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee approve the final reading of the 2018-19 budget Monday.

The $557,100,559 dollar budget will be presented for final approval of the full Weakley County Commission July 26th.

Finance, Ways, and Means Chairman Eric Owen tells Thunderbolt Radio News that even with a few additional programs funded in next year’s budget, the committee didn’t raise taxes for Weakley County citizens.

The Weakley County Commission meets Thursday, July 26th to vote on approving the final budget, which includes funding the School Board’s $35 million budget, the $382,000 budget for School Resource Officers in each school in the county, as well as a two-percent raise totaling over $105,000 dollars for county employees.