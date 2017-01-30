A USDA Rural Business Development Grant application will now go before the Weakley County Commission Tuesday night, after being unanimously approved by the Finance, Ways, and Means committee Monday in Dresden.

The grant would buy a brown sign, which signifies state landmarks, for the museum located inside the Ned Ray McWherter Weakley County Library in Dresden.

Any money left over after the financing of the sign would go towards educational materials to be used at the museum.

The Weakley County Commission meeting is at 5:30 Tuesday night at the Courthouse in Dresden and is open to the public.