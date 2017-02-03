An ad in a local newspaper defaming the Weakley County Highway Department and Highway Superintendent Charles Ross was brought to light at a Weakley County Commission meeting this week.

The article titled “Your Tax Dollars At Work”, goes into detail about allegedly mishandled work that took place on Byrd Road just north of Gleason in 2014.

Highway Superintendent Charles Ross spoke at the commission meeting in Dresden about the ad.

The newspaper article says Myron Klutts paid for the advertisement.