Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum has been named to the Board of Directors for the Tennessee County Services Association.

Mayoral Office Communications Director Erica Moore says Mayor Bynum was appointed to the board in October while representing Weakley County.

The 19-member Board of Directors for the TCSA represents the Tennessee County Commissioners Association and the Association of County Mayors.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum is currently serving a three- year term on the Board of Directors, which is responsible for adopting a legislative platform every year.