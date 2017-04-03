The month of April has been declared as Child Abuse Prevention Month by the Mayors of Weakley County.

The Weakley and Obion County Carl Perkins Center in Martin held a Proclamation Signing Monday morning that featured Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams, and Gleason Mayor Diane Poole.

Weakley and Obion County Carl Perkins Director Bett Jewell says this annual event raises awareness of child abuse.

Updates on upcoming Carl Perkins Center events including Kids Got Talent on April 29th in Union City were also given at this meeting.

An appreciation reception for the mayors and Carl Perkins Center employees was held after the signings at the Martin location on Oxford Street.