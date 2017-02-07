Property taxes for 2015 and 2016 are still being collected at the Weakley County Trustee’s office in Dresden.

Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd says 97.8 percent of 2015’s property taxes have been paid so far, which is a slight increase from last year’s numbers.

52.9 percent of property taxes from 2016 have been collected, which is nearly a four percent increase from the previous year.

The last day to pay 2015 property taxes is the final day of this month, February 28th.

If residents don’t pay their property taxes by the end of February, they’ll be added to a list that is prepared for the county’s delinquent tax attorney.